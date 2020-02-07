Ibrahim Obanikoro: I Want to Leave Footprints on People’s Heart

Honourable Ibrahim Obanikoro, is a youth and a beneficiary of the ‘Not too Young to Rule’ campaign. On his first attempt to run, his chairmanship election victory was truncated by an Appeal Court ruling in 2015. Undeterred, he ran again under a different platform and today he is currently a serving lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency II, in the Lagos State House of Assembly. In this interview with Sunday Ehigiator, he delved into his early childhood, educational background, humanitarian works, 67 million youth initiatives, the controversial social media regulation bill, and governance, among others

What is your upbringing and educational background like?

I was born of a noble birth to the family of Senator Musiliu Olatunde and Alhaja Morufat Obanikoro of Isale-Eko, a part of Lagos State in the early eighties. I attended the prestigious King’s College, Lagos and from there, proceeded to St Cloud…