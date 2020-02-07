IPAC Asks INEC to Reverse Deregistration of 74 Political Parties

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, has said that it viewed with serious concerns, the decision by the independent National Electoral Commission in deregistering 74 political parties without observing due process and provisions of the law.

Similarly, the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) said deregistration exercise was an attempt to pre-empt the outcome of the appeal it filed against INEC at the Supreme Court.

The national chairman of ACPN, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, in a statement issued in Abuja said the deregistration was in bad faith and unacceptable to ACPN.

“INEC must wait for the outcome of the Appeal at the Supreme Court before deregistration….

“Our Party considered the deregistration of the ACPN in the circumstance as callous, prejudicial and a contempt of the Supreme Court that is expected to fix a date for the judgement on the matter of being unlawfully excluded from participating in…