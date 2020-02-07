Lassa Fever Now in 27 States, Says Ehanire

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Minister for Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Thursday said the federal government has guaranteed the provision of the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) to operate 24 hours full service.

The minister stated this yesterday in Abuja when he declared open a two-day meeting with commissioners for health from the 36 states of the federation organised by the Health Department of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

He also stated that progress is being achieved in the production of vaccines for Lassa fever, explaining that the epidemic is now in 27 states.

It was gathered that the objective of the meeting was to onboard all commissioners for health on the Seattle Declaration and strategise on its operationalisation as well as enlighten them on other health priorities of the governors’ forum.

THISDAY gathered that the meeting was to update the commissioners on priority of the national health agenda and their roles…