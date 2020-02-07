NIPR Extols Ex-Minister’s Virtues, Promises Immortalization

Raheem Akingbolu

A Nigeria’s former Minister of Information and former president of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Chief Alex Akinyele, has been adjudged one of the greatest contributors to the growth of Public Relations practice in Nigeria. The late chief has also been described by PR practitioners as one of the best PR professionals that the country has ever produced and he will be greatly missed.

To this end, the institute has indicated its decision to immortalise the late NIPR stalwart for all the sacrifices he made for the industry and the country at large.

This was made known at an Evening of Tributes organised in honour of the PR Guru by the Body of Fellows of the Lagos State Chapter of NIPR held recently in Lagos. The late Akinyele was a Fellow of the Institute and a consummate communications practitioner.

A former National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Vice…