Police Raise the Alarm over Incursion of Okada Riders into Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has raised the alarm over the incursion of a large number of commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada riders into the state.

It is believed that the motorcyclists are from Lagos State following the restriction placed on their activities by the state government.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had last week banned commercial motorcyclists in 15 out of the 20 council areas of the state, which forced the affected people to move to other neighbouring states of Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti.

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba, alerted the public about the influx of persons suspected to be criminals into the state, expressing fear that such people if not tamed could unleash criminal acts and intention on the state.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Friday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sunday Abutu, Amba said the suspected persons,…