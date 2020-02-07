TAPAN Demands Immediate Resignation of INEC Chairman over Non-payment of Ad-hoc Staff

•We have paid, INEC Insists

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Taxpayers Association of Nigeria (TAPAN) has called for the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, over alleged non-payment of ad-hoc staff engaged during the 2019 election.

But in a swift reaction, the electoral umpire insisted that it had paid all the ad-hoc staff engaged during the 2019 elections.

Its National President, Obinna Okafor, made the call while addressing a press conference on Friday in Abuja, where he disclosed that the association was approached by the ad-hoc staff that worked in the Presidential and National Assembly elections of 16th February, 2019 who were not paid their stipends as stipulated.

TAPAN said that in the build-up to the 2019 general election, INEC recruited ad-hoc staff that would help in the election, adding that on 16th of February 2020, it would be exactly one year…