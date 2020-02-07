Team Nigeria ‘s Ruth Usoro Gets Tokyo 2020 Boost

The hope of Nigeria winning laurels at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics got a boost yesterday with the Minister of Sports and Youth Development Mr Sunday Dare Adopt a Talent initiate yielding result.

According to a statement by Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister, John Joshua -Akanji said another would-be Olympian has been ‘adopted’ by a businessman under the ‘Adopt-an-Athlete’ initiative being promoted, by Mr. Dare.

The Chairman of Dakinda Football for Every Home Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Akpakwu, yesterday signed an agreement to pay $20,000 (about N7.2 million) towards the preparation and participation of Ruth Usoro at the upcoming Olympics.

The documents were signed in the minister’s office at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Usoro is an overseas-based track and field athlete that has won medals in 100m, 200m, long jump and triple jump events across the globe. The money donated is to ensure she is in top shape for the Olympics…