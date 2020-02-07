USAID, UBA Seal Deal to Boost Africa’s Trade

Obinna Chima

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Prosper Africa initiative is partnering with the United Bank for Africa (UBA) to increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa.

The partnership ensures that businesses are equipped with the technical and financial tools they need to enter into new trading and investment relationships in Africa and the United States.

According to a statement, the USAID would provide technical assistance and advisory services to prospective businesses through its Trade and Investment Hubs, and would connect UBA with African Diaspora business groups working across the United States.

The MoU enables UBA, the only sub-Saharan African bank licensed to operate in the United States, to expand access its reach and extend financing to American companies in the United States looking to do business with African…