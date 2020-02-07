Welcome On Board, Odion Ighalo





Saturday letter1

Nigerians have been diehard fans of many of the English football clubs since Pay TV Operator, DSTV liberalized the market and made it possible for the English Premier League to be beamed into the homes of many of them as they watch the matches from the comfort of their living rooms.

Manchester United is one of the most popular clubs in the country and it has a large followership in the country. The Red Devils as the club likes to be called has many football ‘pundits’ who know more about the club than many of its English fans and are ready to die for the club even though a sizeable number of them do not know the way to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport and have no chance of ever making it to Old Trafford to watch a live match.

This club and Chelsea once fought over John Mikel Obi who at a time was ranked alongside Lionel Messi as the next big thing to happen in the round leather game. In the end Chelsea emerged victorious but critics of the former Super…





Source: Thisday Newspaper