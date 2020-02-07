Women Group Protests, Petitions IGP over Brutality, Harassment





By Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The coalition of 200 women groups under the umbrella of Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Thursday, protested and petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over officers’ brutality of its worker, Goodness Ibangha, in Enugu State and other gender based violations.

At a press conference in Abuja, its Founding Director, Professor Joy Ezeilo, explained that Ibangha’s offence was that she refused to bring out a rape victim after she had reported the case to the police and even handed over the victim’s details.

“The Police later called Goodness Ibangha requesting her to provide the victim one miss E. I. a 21-year-old to them as the parents of the suspect had plans of settling the issues with the victim and her family. Goodness Ibangha told them that she had handed over the matter to them and therefore they should source the victim themselves with the contact details she provided in her statement with them.

“Instead of inviting the victim with the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper