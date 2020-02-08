Apex Court Declines to Unfreeze Foreign Accounts Belonging to Abacha Family

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court, yesterday, declined a request by family members of the late Head of state, General Sani Abacha to unfreeze accounts belonging to him and other members of the family in foreign countries.

The accounts, which are in banks in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jersey, Liechenstein and Luxembourg, were frozen following mutual judicial assistance agreements entered with the countries by the Nigerian government during the administration of the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in 1999.

Dissatisfied with the government’s action, the Abacha’s family dragged the federal government to court to reverse the said directive.

Unfortunately their request both at the trial court and Court of Appeal was turned down, forcing them to approach the final court in the country for justice.

Delivering judgement yesterday in the appeal filed by a son of the late dictator, Mohammed Abacha, a five-man panel of the apex court…