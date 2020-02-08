CFAO Offers Trade-in of Used, Tokunbo Suzuki Car for Brand New One

By Bennett Oghifo



CFAO Motors is offering Nigerians a rare opportunity to trade-in their pre-owned (used) and tokunbo (imported used) cars for new ones.

The trade-in scheme is non-restrictive to car brands or models, even if it was bought as a tokunbo car, according to the Managing Director of CFAO Motors, Mr. Thomas Pelletier.

He explained that the process is as simple as bringing in your current car for valuation and choosing to pay the balance for a brand new car up-front or through financing.

For example, a brand new Suzuki Dzire, sold at N6 million, can be traded-in with a Toyota Corolla 2013 valued at N1.7 million. The balance of N4.3 million due can either be paid upfront or pay N109,000/monthly (up to 60 months). “So, only 20% equity is needed for the financing.

“The valuation of your car will be done in Lagos at the company’s Akin Adesola, Victoria Island showroom only while financing options are also available in CFAO…