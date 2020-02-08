Everton’s Push for Europa League Spot Faces Palace Test 





​Everton will be in high spirits when they host Crystal Palace today, having secured a late winner against Watford the previous week, with Carlo Ancelotti hoping to extend their four-match unbeaten run in the league. But with just three points separating the two sides, can Roy Hodgson overcome his poor form to claim the win at Goodison Park?

Everton will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches when they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees came from two goals behind to beat Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road last weekend, but Palace lost at home to Sheffield United to make it six league games without a win.

It has not all been plain sailing for Carlo Ancelotti since his arrival at the club, but there is no question that the Italian would have been delighted by his team’s response at Watford last weekend after falling 2-0 behind.

The Toffees turned the game around to record a 3-2 win at Vicarage Road, meaning that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper