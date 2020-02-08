FG Task Youths to Drive Agricultural Revolution





Oluchi Chibuzor

The federal government yesterday tasked the youths to drive the agricultural revolution of the country as efforts to create a robust economy would be a mirage without their involvement.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, disclosed this when he received delegation of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Youth Entrepreneurs (NYE), in Abuja.

Nanono said that the challenge of feeding the growing population and creating a robust economy, food security and job creation would be a mirage without the youth being fully involved in the mechanisation of the agricultural sector.

According to him, “There are three fundamental issues in the agric sector on which the desired transformation can become a reality, namely; mechanisation, research for good seeds and effective extension workers.

“The youth should drive the new agricultural mechanisation process in…





