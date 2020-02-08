I Won’t Interfere in Ganduje-Sanusi Feud, Doing so is Unlawful, Says Buhari

The Nigerian constitution did not assign any role to me in such a matter

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said he would not interfere in the stand-off between the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, because the constitution did not assign any role to him in such matter.

The President, who made the remarks while receiving a group of newly elected lawmakers on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Ganduje in the State House, said the roles of the federal and state governments were clearly spelt out in the constitution, insisting that he would not interfere in any matter where he has no constitutional right to do so.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari observed however, that notwithstanding the distinct roles of the federal and state governments as spelt out by the constitution, he would ensure that…