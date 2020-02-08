Kidnapped Mother of NAHCO Chairman Released





Ninety-year-old mother of Chairman of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance), Mrs. Alice Fadeni, who was kidnapped on January 28, has been released by her abductors.

A statement announcing her release weekend said the management of nacho aviance was delighted by the news of her freedom from captivity.

Mrs. Fadeni, mother of the chairman of the board of nahco aviance

was kidnapped from her residence at Okeriota area of Ode Aye in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday, January 28 by about seven gunmen.

The gunmen had stormed the residence of the 90-year-old woman and drove her away in a Toyota Sienna van to an unknown destination.

Confirming her release on Friday, the GMD/CEO of nahco aviance, Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi, said the latest development was a great news for the Board, Management and Staff of the Company.

Thanking all those who supported the company and its board during the period the nonagenarian was in captivity, Fagbemi said, “We are…





Source: Thisday Newspaper