Ozekhome Receives Pan African Award  for Defending Nigeria’s Democracy 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Constitutional and human rights lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has been inducted into the hall of fame of the Pan African Heroes Foundation.

The induction, by an American-basedhuman rights organisation, Rectitude International Mission, was in recognition of Chief Ozekhome’s contributions towards the growth and sustenance of democracy and respect for rule of law in Nigeria.

President of Rectitude International Mission, Mrs. Kerzner Rina-Yakuel, who led a delegation to confer the award on the senior lawyer, said the

award was for individuals who not only stood to defend the rule of law in their country, but who had also through legal activism, fought for the enthronement of good governance in the continent.

Mrs. Rina-Yakuel said Ozekhome merited the award because he has been steadfast and always at the forefront, despite the increasing level of human rights abuses in Nigeria, particularly in the last four years.

She was accompanied to Nigeria to…