Pandemonium as Explosion Rocks Ado Ekiti

EoD location wrong, says Fayemi

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

There was pandemonium in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Saturday as an an explosion rocked the Old Government Secretariat area of the city, with the people fleeing for their lives.

The effect of the explosion, according to information, which occurred around 7.05am, was felt as buildings located about two kilometres away shook to their foundations.

The Old Government Secretariat located at Oke Ori Omi area of the Ado Ekiti metropolis, is where the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs is located.

The explosion, which sound effects reverberated as far as Okesa, Okeyinmi, Irona and Ilawe road, occurred at the Ordinance Explosive Disposal Department (EoD) of the Ekiti Police Command situated within the premises of the secretariat popularly called old governor’s office.

The bungalow of the EoD office was turned into rubbles, while the adjoining offices that housed…