School Soccer: How Emma Okwuokei, Ben Popoola Helped St. Thomas Aquinas Win ’69 Western State Champions

By Tony Eluemunor

Hey, let’s jolt some memories and challenge administrators to enhance sports facilities in secondary schools or Nigeria will ever remain feeble in sports.

Once, secondary school sports competitions thrived. Catching sports greats young was no empty phrase then. Fully elected sports officials organized Local Council competitions, and from there deserving students represented the LGAs in zonal and state competitions. The state representatives would then meet at the Zonal tests (Nigeria was divided into four zones) and from there qualifiers would compete at the national Hussey Shield (for boys) and

Lady Manuwa Cup (for girls) and Grier Cup competitions. Then, the sprinter Peter Ofili, and footballers such as Clement Okwufuleze, (alias Piccolo), Ogbueze, Kizito Oshodi, Emilo John, Nnamdi Nwokocha, goalkeeper Raph Uweche (Bastic), etc, were household names while they were students.