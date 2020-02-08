Sokoto to take N65.7bn Loan for Agriculture, Infrastructure Devt

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State government Friday said it will soon procure a N65.7billion loan to fast track agricultural development, housing, health, water resources, judiciary and service delivery.

The loan, according to the state government, will be procured from internal financial sources.

The loan, billed to be serviced in 36 months, “would, therefore, not be a liability to be inherited by the successor of this administration,” noted Alhaji Isah Bajini Galadanchi, the state Commissioner for Information.

This was the outcome of the state executive council meeting held at Government House, Sokoto, which was chaired by Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Friday afternoon.

Briefing journalists after the meeting along with some commissioners, the Secretary to the State Government, Mallam Umar Saidu, confirmed that the government was desirous of procuring the debt facilities even if it means sourcing for such from…