Technical Aid Corps DG Commiserates with Akeredolu, Traditional Ruler over Ile-Oluji Robbery

Director General of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi, has commiserated with the Ondo State governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Jegun of Ile-Oluji and Jegun in Council, Oba Oluwole Adetimehin, over the robbery incident in the ancient town on Thursday.

A group of deadly robbers had invaded Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State and attacked two banks in the community, leaving four people dead.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Osunyikanmi described the incident as unfortunate, saying Ile-Oluji had been part of the communities in Ondo State that enjoyed relative peace.

He noted that Governor Akeredolu had, since he assumed office, made the welfare, security of life and property his major priority.

The governor, he said, provides regular support for the security agencies and ensures that workers smile to the bank every month through prompt payment of salaries, adding that the one-off…