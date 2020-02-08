Use $321m Abacha Loot to Develop Oil Producing Communities, Activist Begs Buhari

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A human rights activist, Comrade Sheriff Mulade has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to use the recovered $321m stashed in United State’s banks by the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha to develop the neglected oil producing communities in the Niger Delta region.

Mulade, who is the National Coordinator of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice ( CEPEJ), a Niger Delta-based NGO, yesterday, in a statement, begged that the recovered loots should be channelled to the development of oil producing communities across the federation, especially core states like Delta, Bayelsa and River states.

The federal government had concluded arrangements for the repatriation of the funds from the United States along with €6.86m allegedly looted by former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, from Europe to Nigeria.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar…