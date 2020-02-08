Uzodinma Cautions against Incessant Protests in Imo





Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has warned residents of the state that his administration will no longer tolerate protests that are designed to destabilize government activities and tamper with the peace of the state.

Uzodinma, who spoke during a solidarity rally organized by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), warned that government will no longer fold its arms and watch any group under any guise trample upon the peace of the state.

He said: “Government will do all within the ambits of the law to maintain peace and order; those who are engaging in these incessant protests must stop forthwith. I took an oath to maintain peace and protect the lives and property of the citizens, I will not fail to deal with any group causing breach of the peace in the state.”

The governor reassured Imo citizens that his administration is for peace and service, ready to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper