With N8.5tn Revenue Target, FIRS Moves to Block N3tn Tax Leakages

N/Assembly, finance minister, development partners promise support

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami yesterday disclosed that the agency was targeting N8.5 trillion revenue for the country in 2020.

He also said that the country was losing about $10 billion (about N3 trillion) of tax currently through illicit profit shifting by multinational corporations, adding that the lost revenue would have helped to address critical infrastructure development by the three tiers of government.

Speaking at the opening of the FIRS 2020 Management Retreat in Abuja, themed: “Repositioning FIRS for Efficient Service Delivery”, Nami said since assuming office, he had launched a comprehensive, ongoing tax collection reform process “anchored on four cardinal pillars of rebuilding FIRS’ institutional framework; robust collaboration with stakeholders; building a customer or taxpayer-centric Institution as well as making…