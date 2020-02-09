After Rice Boom, CBN Revival of Tomato, Textile Sectors Yielding Result

•Emefiele wants all uniformed services, medics to source local cotton and textile

James Emejo in Abuja

After the rice boom that has seen many homes ditching expensive imported rice for home grown local rice consequently saving the country huge foreign exchange, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s quest to diversify the economy received added boost as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently commenced efforts to revive commercial production of tomato and textile in the country, in a remarkable lift to the economy.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced this while explaining a multifaceted commodity approach adopted by the bank in its landmark agricultural intervention programmes. He said the scheme, particularly in the areas of tomato and cotton farming, had yielded positive outcomes for the growth of the economy. That is in addition to unprecedented revolution in local rice production, he stated.

Some…