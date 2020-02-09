Buhari has Failed in Tackling Insecurity, Poverty, Say Northern Elders

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed the nation in tackling the security challenges facing the country.

The group also lamented the pervasive poverty particularly in the north, which it alleged, has worsened under the Buhari administration.

The forum, in a statement on Sunday signed by the convener of the forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, said the relationship between insecurity and poverty is fundamental, but the administration does not appear to have any idea on what will provide relief or solution.

Abdullahi, a former vice-chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, regretted that in spite of unprecedented consensus among Nigerians that the Buhari administration requires a new resolve, approach and leadership in the fight against the security challenges, the president appears either totally isolated or in deep denial over the result of his…