Electricity: N1.684tn Owed Gencos Worries FG, Says Power Minister

•As govt seeks cost reflective tariff to facilitate mutual benefits to investors, consumers

Obinna Chima

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, has said that the N1.684 trillion outstanding receivable owed the power generation companies (Gencos) is a key challenge in the sector, saying this is a major source of concern to the federal government. Mamman also pointed out that the access of the Distribution Companies (Discos) to borrowing instruments had been limited by the fact that they were already over-leveraged.

However, as part of efforts to ensure market efficiency and transparency, the minister explained that the federal government had undertaken the improvement of commercial, technical and regulatory components of transaction agreements; promotion of fiscal discipline through the effective utilisation of all power sector loans; promotion of market disciple, and achievement of cost reflective tariff that would facilitate mutual benefits to…