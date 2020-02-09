Inside the WTM London @ 40

For four decades, the World Travel Market has become a rendezvous for over 200 countries every year. As the largest travel expo in the world, it has helped to build many tourism businesses. Funke Olaode, who participated in the recent three-day expo held in Excel, East London, United Kingdom, finds out how the WTM has fared.

World Travel Market came to being 40 years ago when it held its first exhibition in 1979. And over the last 40 years, the WTM which is usually organized in London, United Kingdom has remained a melting point for over 200 countries, welcoming 51,500 senior travel industry professionals, government ministers, and international media who visit Excel-London every November, thereby generating around £4 billion of travel industry contacts.

The expansive exhibition center in Excel, Custom House in East London has become a mecca of sorts for tour operators,…