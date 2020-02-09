Makinde Faults Ajimobi’s Architect of Modern Oyo Claim

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde yesterday faulted his immediate predecessor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s claim that his administration built a modern Oyo, saying the claim was unjustifiable and bogus.

Contrary to Ajimobi’s claim, the governor noted that the present administration inherited a decayed system in the governance of Oyo State in May 2019.

He faulted his predecessor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa yesterday, noting that there was nothing modern about Oyo State when he took over.

He explained that the Ajimobi administration, which claimed it built a modern Oyo, bought no functional fire-fighting truck to take care of fire outbreaks in eight years.

The governor noted that his administration was determined to lift the state out of the mess left behind by the previous administration.

He added that the past administration had no functional ambulances for…