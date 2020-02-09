Maryam Babangida Lives On…As IBB’s Daughter Unites Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan, Other Ex-First Ladies to Honour Late Mum

High Life

Thursday, January 30 is going to be a day forever entrenched in the hearts and minds of many a woman in Nigeria’s history. It was a day that opened up to witness the brooding assembly of powerful delegates of the nation’s executive presidency and leadership. With First Ladies out of the closet and into the light for commiseration, comfort and companionship.

Maryam Babangida is to thank for this eagle gathering. Specifically, it is upon the summons of her daughter, Hajiya Aisha Babangida that the extant First Ladies sat together – perhaps for the first time ever – to share in one another’s experiences. With the outcome of this August meeting, it needs no pointing out that these fair folks are bound to congregate in camaraderie in a short while.

It came as an occasion to honour the late Mrs. Maryam Babangida, who is considered by many as the most iconic First Lady in the nation’s history – who the assembly distinguished…