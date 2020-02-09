NPA Revokes LADOL’s Land Lease Agreement over Infraction

•Says firm profitted $45m from SHIN, paid only $524,105 to FG

•LADOL declines comment, says matter in court

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has sanctioned the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL) for violating the terms of the land lease at Tarkwa Bay, near Light House Beach in Lagos.

This, it claimed, was part of the efforts to boost accountability and ensure transparency which the fulcrum of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, as well as boost the confidence of local and foreign investors in Nigeria’s operating environment.

LADOL, it was learnt, profitted at the expense of the federal government by subleasing 11.2426 hectares of land out of the total 121 hectares leased to it at outrageous amount of money without recourse to NPA.

The firm was alleged to having collected $45 million (N16.2billion) from Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited (SHIN) for the 11.2426 hectares of land for which it…