Obaigbena, Ben Murray-Bruce, Others Celebrate Okosi 

Ugo Aliogo

Chairman of THISDAY Newspapers and Arise Media Group, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, and Chief Executive Officer, Sliverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce, Sunday joined others to celebrate the outgoing Managing Director of ViacomCBS Networks Africa and BET International, Alex Okosi, for his contributions in Reimagining Africa and transforming the entertainment industry after 15 years of leadership.

The star-studded exclusive event which was hosted by popular media personality, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demuren, and ace comedian, Bovi, had in attendance captains of industries who had collaborated with Okosi and his team over the decade such as the Chief Executive Officer, Megalectrics Limited, Chris Ubosi; and Chief Executive Officer, Livespot360, Deola Art-Alade.

Others were actresses Rita Dominic, Michelle Dede and Nse Ikpe-Etim; comedian Basketmouth, and musician Flavour, D’banj, 2Baba, Ice Prince, Falz, Dr. Sid and other top Nigerian…