The North as Centre of Violence





Yakubu Dogara tasks the North to provide leadership and organise a society that works for all

“To dare is to lose one’s footing momentarily. Not to dare is to lose oneself” – Soren Kierkegaard

At this moment of our history, when graves litter the northern landscape promiscuously and the North has become a killing field, there is no better place to be than at an event such as this.

This noble effort calling on us to rise again after we have failed can only come from patriots: for as Confucius reminds us, “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall”. We pray for God’s blessings upon this endeavor as the survival of our civilization depends on our capacity to conquer violence and malignant evil; the twin evils confronting the North today.

My assignment is not to delve into the depth of the problems but just to highlight the issues and guide proceedings. I have seen the report of the different syndicate groups and I must confess that they are…





Source: Thisday Newspaper