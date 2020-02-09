Ultimate Love Kicks Off on an Emotional Note





By Vanessa Obioha

For contestants of the new Africa Magic reality TV show, Ultimate Love, it was an emotional ride as their parent figure gave them words of encouragement on the live show on Sunday night. From wishing them well to advising them to stick to their family moral values, seeing a family relative in the audience was a bit emotional for some of the contestants. One of the love guests (as they will be referred to for the duration of the show), 26 year-old Ebiteinye was close to tears when she saw her mum in the audience. It took a while for the Bayelsa state indigene to regain composure.

Arnold, a 32 year-old creative entrepreneur recalled the harrowing experience of being a refugee in his mother’s country Sierra Leone during the war where he grew up. His sister encouraged him to smile all through his journey to find love.

But it wasn’t all teary for the contestants. Ucheagwu Onyekachi’s mother was very excited to see her son in the show and glowingly told the world…





Source: Thisday Newspaper