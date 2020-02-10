30 Killed in Boko Haram Attack on Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Not less than 30 people were killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in a night attack on Auno village on Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

The villagers while narrating their ordeal in the hands of the terrorist group on Sunday night to Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, said many other residents were abducted in the siege.

They also lamented that 18 vehicles comprising of trailers, buses and cars were burnt by insurgents who laid siege to their village at about 9:50 pm on Sunday.

The villagers, who were still in tears when the governor paid a condolence call on them on Monday morning, said women and children were loaded into three buses and driven away.

The villagers lamented that most of those that were attacked were those that could not get into Maiduguri on Sunday as the gate to the town was shut against them having failed to arrive before the 5pm deadline.

One of the villagers, who spoke…