‘AfCFTA Holds Key to Africa’s Economic Transformation’

Dike Onwuamaeze

The President of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Prof. Benedict Oramah, has declared that the implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will transform Africa to the world’s next economic miracle.

Oramah, noted that Africa should use the AfCFTA, which was conceived to break colonial trade barriers and promote intra African trade, to change its story as a continent that wallows in poverty in spite of being blessed with rich resources.

He made this declaration recently, while delivering the 17th CVL Annual Lecture and International Leadership Symposium with the theme: ‘Intra African Trade: Growth and Economic Development.’

According to him, Africa was able to produce great and wealthy empires like Mali, Ghana and Bini before the dawn of colonialism because of strong intra-African trade that existed then.

He said the AfCFTA was an opportunity to reverse the colonial trend that erected…