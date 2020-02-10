FG Warns against Use of Windows 7 Powered Devices 

Emma Okonji

Following the expiration date of Microsoft Windows 7 Operating System (OS), since January 14, 2020, the federal government has warned Nigerians against the use of all devices powered by Windows 7 operating system.

The warning is to avoid vulnerability that could lead to loss of data and money, when using devices that are powered by the app.

The warning came on the heels of the withdrawal of every support by Microsoft, such as patches and technical support relating to Windows 7.

With the official End of Support (EoS) of the Microsoft Windows 7 Operating System (OS) which came into effect on 14th January 2020, Microsoft said it would no longer provide technical support and security or software updates for the platform.

Systems running on Windows 7 OS will continue to work, however they will be progressively more vulnerable to viruses and malware.

In light of this, the Minster of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali…