Gunmen Kidnaps Trader in Benue





George Okoh in Makurdi

Barely three weeks after gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted a retired officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Igumale, headquarters of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, gunmen again have abducted another popular Igbo trader identified as Oga John in the area.

It was gathered that the victim (Oga John) was abducted on Saturday at about 7.20 p.m. at his business premises located at Camp Junction in Igumale.

A resident of Igumale community, Barrister Ochai Onazi told our correspondent on phone, that the incident happened around 7.20 p.m. when the kidnappers invaded the community through Adiga-Igumale road and abducted the trader.

He said the victim owned the only big supermarket in Igumale and was at the shop transacting business when the kidnappers stormed the premises and opened fire immediately.

He explained that the gunmen started shooting sporadically until the victim was taken away to an unknown destination.

Source: Thisday Newspaper