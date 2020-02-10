Kogi Guber: PDP, Wada to Call 259 Witnesses against Bello’s Election





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the last gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Mr Musa Wada, on Monday listed a total of 259 witnesses they planned to call to prove their petition against the return of Mr Yahaya Bello as governor.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Bello and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), winners of the November 16 governorship poll having won majority of votes cast at the election.

But Wada and PDP alleging rigging and other malpractices, which according to them substantially marred the election, approached the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to nullify the return of Bello as governor.

Defendants in the petition include the INEC, Bello and the APC.

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice Kashim Kaigama had on January 30, after listening to parties, adjourned till Monday for hearing proper on the pre-hearing applications.

