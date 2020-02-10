Niger Senator Cries out over Renewed Bandit Attacks

The Senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Mohammed Sani Musa, has cried out over the renewed bandit attacks on some communities in Niger State.

He lamented that his constituents are being attacked by blood-thirsty barbarians.

He said that the fresh attacks came after the people were settling down going by the promise of the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Saturday, armed bandits attacked Gurmana and adjoining communities in Shiroro Local Government Area, communities near Beni in Munya Local Government Area, Adunu in Paikoro Local Government Area and Tufa in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Musa, who condemned the fresh attacks, described them as barbaric and inhumane.

“I received the news of the attacks early morning of Saturday from members of the communities who escaped by the whiskers.

“This is so bad. Just when we thought the banditry attacks were coming to an end with the intervention of…