Nigeria, Others to Raise $1bn to Fight Insecurity

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Nigeria and other member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have resolved to raise $1 billion to combat terrorism and other forms of insecurity bedeviling both the region and the Sahel.

President Muhammadu Buhari, while announcing the decision at the ongoing 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa, also canvassed the necessity by the African Union (AU) to evolve new strategies aimed at effectively preventing, managing and resolving conflicts in the face of new circumstances and emerging challenges.

The president praised what he described as the renewed vigour by ECOWAS member countries to mobilise resources to fight insecurity, noting that Nigeria and other ECOWAS member states led the campaign for the restoration of democracy and peace in The Gambia.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, quoted the president as saying that Nigeria was proud to continue to serve as a…