Northern Govs Reject Regional Security Outfit, Shege Ka Fasa

Say name of outfit derogatory, abusive

Insist on community policing

South-east govs ask state assemblies to enact laws on joint security outfit, write FG

Our Correspondents

The plan by the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) to establish a local security outfit known as “Shege Ka Fasa” as the region’s equivalent of Amotekun in the South-west has hit a brick wall as northern governors have rejected the initiative, THISDAY investigation has revealed.

The governors who also described the name of the outfit as derogatory, indicated their preference for community policing to secure the region.

Their rejection came a few days after the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, opposed the establishment of the security outfit with a call on Northern elders not to allow the youth to take over their responsibilities.

THISDAY also learnt at the weekend that governors of the North-central states would meet later this month in Minna, the Niger…