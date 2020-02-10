Osibanjo: Nigeria’s VAT Rate Lowest in Africa

By Igbawase Ukumba

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria’s current Value Added Tax (VAT) rate is the lowest in Africa.

The vice-president stated this in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, Monday at the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinics for Viable Enterprises.

According to Osinbajo, “Many people have said this is a higher tax rate for consumers and has complications on those who are trading as well. You must remember that this is the lowest VAT rate in the whole of Africa.

“Why it is true is that Ghana has reduced its VAT rate from 15 per cent to 12.5 per cent. Ours is 7.5 per cent.”

He went further to mention that small and medium companies with a turnover of less than N25 million do not have to register for VAT.

“So that way, the government is not creating any extra burden for the small and medium companies. In addition to reduce the impact of VAT on consumers, several basic items such as food,…