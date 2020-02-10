Passengers Stranded at Lagos Airport as BA Cancels Flight over Storm in London

Chinedu Eze

Hundreds of passengers travelling to London yesterday were stranded at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos as British Airways (BA) cancelled its Lagos-London flight over storm in London.

THISDAY gathered that the passengers in their numbers were at the airport to catch their flights only to be informed that the airline had cancelled its flight as a result of the storms, known as Storm Claire.

A spouse of an affected passenger who identified himself as Bayo Babatunde said his wife was at the Lagos airport to catch a flight only to be informed that the airline had cancelled its flight without sending any message to his wife and the other passengers.

“They said they had sent an email to us but we didn’t see any email from the airline. While weather issues cannot be controlled, it is only necessary for the airline to have informed us earlier,” Babatunde said.

He further disclosed that the airline is not…