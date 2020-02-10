South-east Govs Ask State Assemblies to Enact Laws on Joint Security Outfit, Write FG

Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The South East Governors’ Forum last night in Enugu asked the State Houses of Assembly in the five states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo to come up with the necessary legislation to back up the formation of a South-east Security outfit.

The proposed new law will also give a name and other details of the outfit which launch is expected to be supervised by the federal government.

Rising from about five-hour closed-door meeting at the Government House, Enugu, the governors said they had already officially written the federal government on their plans, noting that the regional security outfit would ensure that security of lives and property of the people of the zone were guaranteed.

A communiqué read by the Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi revealed that the governors received briefing from the Zonal Security Committee as well as other committees…