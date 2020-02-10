(Updated) Malabu Oil Deal: FG Arraigns Adoke on Fresh 7-Count Charge

Court grants ex-AGF N50m bail

By Alex Enumah

The federal government on Monday arraigned former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Mohammed Adoke , on fresh charges of money laundering.

The Economic and Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Adoke and one Aliyu Abubakar on a 7 count criminal charge bordering on bribery and money laundering in the region of N900m.

Adoke and six others who were last month arraigned before Justice Idris Kutigi of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was this time arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

They however pleaded not guilty to the seven counts read against them.

Following their not guilty plea to the charges, counsel for the EFCC Bala Sanga, urged the court to remand the defendants in the commission’s custody pending the hearing of the matter.