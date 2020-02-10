With ‘Parasite’ Win, Nollywood Stands a Chance

By Vanessa Obioha

Against all odds, ‘Parasite’, a South Korean film directed by Bong Joon-Ho made history at the 92nd Academy Awards which held on February 9, at the Dolby Theatre in U.S.A.

The film broke the foreign film jinx by claiming the two of the top prizes of the award: Best Picture and Best Director, as well as Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

In the history of the Oscars, only 10 films not in English language have been nominated in the Best Picture category. They include films such as Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ which gave the streaming giant Netflix an Oscar shine last year; and Clint Eastwood’s ‘Letters from Iwo Jima’ which lost to Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Departure’ in 2006.

But on Sunday night, ‘Parasite’ became the first foreign film to win Best Picture, a category that boasts of many heavyweights including Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a…