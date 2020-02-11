BPP DG Raises the Alarm over Declining Price of Crude Oil

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Director General of Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu, has decried level of insufficient funds for national development of the country.

Ahmadu lamented that this has resulted in the decline of price of crude oil, the main source of financing the national budget.

He stated this while delivering a welcome address at the 2020 retreat for the Federal Permanent Secretaries in Kano.

According to him, “It is important to remind us of the declining price of crude oil, our main source of financing the national budget. Consequently, it is imperative that we collectively ensure the judicious use of funds and avoid bad procurements, litigations, inflated contracts and abandoned projects.”

He called on the permanent secretaries to ensure judicious use of funds and avoid bad procurement practices that could lead to insufficient procurements and consequences.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, House…