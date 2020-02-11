Buhari Condemns Attack as Boko Haram Kills 30 in Borno

•Says FG determined to frustrate bid to hold Nigeria to ransom

•Military: Maiduguri-Damaturu road now closes 4pm

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

President Buhari yesterday commiserated with the families of victims of terrorist attacks in Maiduguri, Borno State, in which 30 people were killed.

He also pledged his administration’s commitment to perpetually frustrate the devilish operations of Boko Haram and end the insurgents’ goal of holding Nigeria to ransom.

The president’s condolences from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is attending the African Union (AU) summit, came against the backdrop of the killing, by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, of no fewer than 30 people in a Sunday night siege on Auno village located on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in Borno State.

The president, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, condemned the “murderous and cowardly attack on…