FG Equips 218,000 Nigerians with Employability, Entrepreneurship Skills, Says ITF Boss





By James Emejo

The Director-General/Chief Executive, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr. Joseph Ari, has disclosed that the federal government has through the fund, equipped over 218,000 Nigerians across the country with skills for employability and entrepreneurship since the commencement of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP).

He said 18,000 beneficiaries were from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, the NISDP represents one of the numerous skills acquisition intervention programmes introduced and implemented by the Fund to facilitate the achievement of the federal government policy on job and wealth creation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2019 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) in Abuja Monday, he said skills acquisition remains the most viable and sustainable solution to rising unemployment and poverty which had continued to defy the best efforts of government and non-governmental initiatives.

Source: Thisday Newspaper